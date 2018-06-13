13640 Jonquil Place

Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Enjoy an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile in the living areas and wood laminate in the master bedroom plus a spacious screened patio perfect for entertaining. This lovely home has a beautifully remodeled master bath, large rooms, newer appliances and a great private corner location. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functionalconditions.