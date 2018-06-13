All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 13640 Jonquil Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
13640 Jonquil Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

13640 Jonquil Place

13640 Jonquil Place · (203) 667-9771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13640 Jonquil Place, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Enjoy an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile in the living areas and wood laminate in the master bedroom plus a spacious screened patio perfect for entertaining. This lovely home has a beautifully remodeled master bath, large rooms, newer appliances and a great private corner location. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functionalconditions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13640 Jonquil Place have any available units?
13640 Jonquil Place has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 13640 Jonquil Place have?
Some of 13640 Jonquil Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13640 Jonquil Place currently offering any rent specials?
13640 Jonquil Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13640 Jonquil Place pet-friendly?
No, 13640 Jonquil Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 13640 Jonquil Place offer parking?
No, 13640 Jonquil Place does not offer parking.
Does 13640 Jonquil Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13640 Jonquil Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13640 Jonquil Place have a pool?
No, 13640 Jonquil Place does not have a pool.
Does 13640 Jonquil Place have accessible units?
No, 13640 Jonquil Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13640 Jonquil Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13640 Jonquil Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13640 Jonquil Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity