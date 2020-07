Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled townhome in Wellington Place. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was recently painted throughout and features newer luxury plank flooring. The kitchen and all 3 bathrooms were all recently remodeled. Fully furnished with all linens and utensils included. Spend the upcoming season in this house just around the corner from the Wellington Equestrian Festival, close to restaurants and shopping.