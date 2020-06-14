1238 Jackpine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **all in love with this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home in Wellington, FL. Features include a large open floor plan with tile flooring throughout, an eat-in kitchen perfect for the chef of the home with ample countertop space and stainless steel appliances, and a covered and screened-in back patio perfect for enjoying the outdoors despite the weather. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.