Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Clean and fresh 3/2.5 townhome in the heart of Wellington! Relax or entertain on the spacious Lanai or the fenced backyard patio! Lots of storage and close to everything. Just minutes from the Wellington Green Mall, the Turnpike, and 95.