Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic spacious unit in Mayfair in Wellington. Featuring Great room with open kitchen. Granite counter-tops over cherry-wood cabinets. Tile flooring throughout main living area. New carpet in all bedrooms. Professionally painted. Spectacular direct view of Lake Wellington from Great-room and Master Bedroom. Master Bedroom features his & her closets. Duel sinks, watering closet, deep soaking tub and separate shower. Across from Palm Beach Polo Gulf & CC. This ground floor has a screened patio overlooking the long view of the lake. Gated community only minutes to entertainment and dining. You don't want to miss this one. This home is only available for a 6 month lease.