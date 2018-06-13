All apartments in Wellington
11730 Saint Andrews Place

11730 Saint Andrews Place · (561) 543-5711
Location

11730 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Annual unfurnished rent at 2100Also available for off-seasonal rent at 1800.Seasonal furnished rent at 5000.Spectacular golf course views from every room! Located in St. Andrews Condominium, Wellington's premier gated condo community. 3rd floor, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Featuring granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator with all stainless steel appliances in kitchen, wood laminate flooring throughout the entire unit, with washer and dryer. Beautiful painted in neutral tones. Double master suites with walk in closets and private full baths. Enjoy all the amenities of St. Andrews which includes lighted tennis courts, state of the art fitness center,spa,pool, clubhouse and much more! Minutes away from equestrian facilities. Wellington, FL,''The winter equestrian capital of the wor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11730 Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
11730 Saint Andrews Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 11730 Saint Andrews Place have?
Some of 11730 Saint Andrews Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11730 Saint Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
11730 Saint Andrews Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11730 Saint Andrews Place pet-friendly?
No, 11730 Saint Andrews Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 11730 Saint Andrews Place offer parking?
No, 11730 Saint Andrews Place does not offer parking.
Does 11730 Saint Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11730 Saint Andrews Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11730 Saint Andrews Place have a pool?
Yes, 11730 Saint Andrews Place has a pool.
Does 11730 Saint Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 11730 Saint Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11730 Saint Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11730 Saint Andrews Place has units with dishwashers.
