11730 Saint Andrews Place

Annual unfurnished rent at 2100Also available for off-seasonal rent at 1800.Seasonal furnished rent at 5000.Spectacular golf course views from every room! Located in St. Andrews Condominium, Wellington's premier gated condo community. 3rd floor, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Featuring granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator with all stainless steel appliances in kitchen, wood laminate flooring throughout the entire unit, with washer and dryer. Beautiful painted in neutral tones. Double master suites with walk in closets and private full baths. Enjoy all the amenities of St. Andrews which includes lighted tennis courts, state of the art fitness center,spa,pool, clubhouse and much more! Minutes away from equestrian facilities. Wellington, FL,''The winter equestrian capital of the wor