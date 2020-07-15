11673 Laurel Valley Circle

Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Prepare to be wowed by this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with a sparkling pool in Wellington, FL! You will love the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen and the vaulted ceilings in the inviting family room. The master bedroom is complete with a master bath with walk-in shower. The patio is the perfect place to host a backyard barbecue or just enjoy your morning coffee! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application