11673 Laurel Valley Circle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

11673 Laurel Valley Circle

11673 Laurel Valley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11673 Laurel Valley Circle, Wellington, FL 33414

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bbq/grill
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Prepare to be wowed by this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with a sparkling pool in Wellington, FL! You will love the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen and the vaulted ceilings in the inviting family room. The master bedroom is complete with a master bath with walk-in shower. The patio is the perfect place to host a backyard barbecue or just enjoy your morning coffee! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11673 Laurel Valley Circle have any available units?
11673 Laurel Valley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, FL.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 11673 Laurel Valley Circle have?
Some of 11673 Laurel Valley Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11673 Laurel Valley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11673 Laurel Valley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11673 Laurel Valley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11673 Laurel Valley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 11673 Laurel Valley Circle offer parking?
No, 11673 Laurel Valley Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11673 Laurel Valley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11673 Laurel Valley Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11673 Laurel Valley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11673 Laurel Valley Circle has a pool.
Does 11673 Laurel Valley Circle have accessible units?
No, 11673 Laurel Valley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11673 Laurel Valley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11673 Laurel Valley Circle has units with dishwashers.
