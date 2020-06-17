3045 Sir Hamilton Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Recently updated second floor 2/1 condo at Camelot Estates. Blinds in all rooms and plantation shutters in kitchen. Ceiling fans throughout. Laundry/utility room in screened porch has washer and dryer hook-up and plenty of room for storage. Community pool. Walking distance to Titus Landing.