pet friendly apartments
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Titusville, FL
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 24 pounds.
1 Unit Available
190 E Olmstead Drive
190 Olmstead Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1023 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED, PLEASE NO NOT ASK!! Fresh paint on cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo in waterfront condo community.
1 Unit Available
Read Allen
1083 S DELEON AVE
1083 South Deleon Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$815
857 sqft
Cute & Updated Titusville Duplex Close to Downtown - Cute, Clean, and ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10
1850 South Park Avenue, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
670 sqft
Nice and Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Located in Titusville FL! - Are you looking for superb apartment living in Titusville, FL? Park Vista Apartments is conveniently situated near several shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment for your
1 Unit Available
Osbans S-d
1111 Kennedy Court 38
1111 Kennedy Court, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$699
580 sqft
1111 Kennedy Court 38 Available 07/18/20 Cozy 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Apartment located in Titusville! - This quiet, newly gated community offers a spacious cozy 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Villa with a recently built privacy fence located in the heart of
1 Unit Available
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
318 Macon Drive
318 Macon Cir, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1620 sqft
3BR/2BA HOME IN PLANTATION OAKS IN TITUSVILLE - Bright and airy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Titusville has a very spacious feel. Eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar, built in microwave and modern appliances.
1 Unit Available
Colonial Heights
997 Harrison St
997 Harrison Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
Private, spacious town-home with beautiful updates. The owners have enclosed the patio area allowing for a large open space downstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters an a large island.
1 Unit Available
Colonial Heights
565 Hanover Drive
565 Hanover Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3BR/2BA HOME IN TITUSVILLE - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Titusville is "move in" ready! All new recent upgrades and features throughout the home including; painted interior, ceramic tile throughout, window
1 Unit Available
The Trails Of Titusville
3443 Yashica Ct
3443 Yashica Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1902 sqft
Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room
1 Unit Available
Hickory Green
4323 Kenneth Court
4323 Kenneth Ct, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1911 sqft
Beautiful home in Hickory Green. Ready for August 1, 2020 Occupancy! Built in 2003, with block construction and many upgrades. You can live large with 4 Bedrooms, 2200+ SQFT, 2 car garage and screened porch.
1 Unit Available
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1285 Little Oak Circle
1285 Little Oak Circle, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2313 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Gardens
4851 Sisson Road
4851 Sisson Road, Titusville, FL
Studio
$950
- (RLNE5760477)
1 Unit Available
3056 Sir Hamilton Circle
3056 Sir Hamilton Circle, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Move in Ready rental features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Freshly painted, new vinyl flooring in living/dining room and 2nd bedroom. Community Pool onsite. Washer-Dryer hook-up in utility closet on screen porch. Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Titusville
1 Unit Available
Port St. John
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Titusville
1 Unit Available
7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103
7220 N Highway 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1002 sqft
2BR/2BA WATERFRONT CONDO - This ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a direct water view and is just steps away from the pool. Recent bathroom upgrades include vanities, mirrors and light fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Titusville
1 Unit Available
Adamson Creek
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,
1 Unit Available
Cocoa North
3741 S Sherwood Circle
3741 South Sherwood Circle, Cocoa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Here's the 4th bedroom you've been searching for! Tile floors in kitchen and living areas, Carpet in all 4 bedrooms! Great open floorplan, fenced yard and screened patio. Owner will consider ONE small pet 20 lbs. or less (no ''danger breeds'').
1 Unit Available
Villa De Palmas
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1851 sqft
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Shakespeare Park
2521 Marlowe Place
2521 Marlowe Place, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1367 sqft
Great home on corner, fenced lot. Open floor plan with laminate flooring, screened patio. Owner will consider small pet on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.
1 Unit Available
Merritt Court Townhomes
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under
