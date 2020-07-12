/
apartments with pool
23 Apartments for rent in Titusville, FL with pool
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 24 pounds.
190 E Olmstead Drive
190 Olmstead Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1023 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED, PLEASE NO NOT ASK!! Fresh paint on cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo in waterfront condo community.
American Village
1685 Yorktown Avenue
1685 Yorktown Avenue, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Colonial Heights
997 Harrison St
997 Harrison Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
Private, spacious town-home with beautiful updates. The owners have enclosed the patio area allowing for a large open space downstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters an a large island.
2465 S Washington Avenue
2465 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Come stay in this beautiful condo right on the Indian River and feel like you are right at home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished unit is on the ground floor and has an amazing view! All you need to do is bring your clothes and food.
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
2103 Raleigh Drive
2103 Raleigh Dr, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3055 sqft
This is a nice 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath house in Plantation Oaks. House is equipped with carpet and tile. Big kitchen with island and screened in porch.
3082 Sir Hamilton Circle
3082 Sir Hamilton Circle, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
Ground floor, two bedroom, one bathroom condo located in Camelot Estates. This unit has had a few updates over the last couple of years such as wood laminate floors for the main living/dining room and in both of the bedrooms.
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1890 Knox McRae Drive
1890 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
This is a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom unit with full furnishings. This unit can be rented long term or short term. If rented less than 6 months there is 12% sales tax.
1695 Harrison Street
1695 Harrison Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
915 sqft
What a fantastic Condo to live in! This unit is located across the street from a grocery store and seconds from a banking center. There is also a screened in porch and pool!
La Cita
3600 Sable Palm Lane
3600 Sabal Palm Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Secluded in the back of Villas at La Cita with a view of neighborhood and a pond is this 2 bed 2 bath unit. Inside laundry, Off street parking, Community Pool, Tennis Court and more just off US1 in the desirable LaCita Country Club Area.
3056 Sir Hamilton Circle
3056 Sir Hamilton Circle, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Move in Ready rental features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Freshly painted, new vinyl flooring in living/dining room and 2nd bedroom. Community Pool onsite. Washer-Dryer hook-up in utility closet on screen porch. Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment.
7200 N Highway 1
7200 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished unit available for a 6 month minimum contract. Centrally located just a short walk from grocery shopping and local restaurants. Located right on the river.
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.
4441 Longbow Drive
4441 Longbow Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2416 sqft
Awesome 3/2 pool home with huge lanai in Sherwood is an entertainer's dream come true! The HUGE lanai is lined with beautiful pecky cypress wood.
7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103
7220 N Highway 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1002 sqft
2BR/2BA WATERFRONT CONDO - This ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a direct water view and is just steps away from the pool. Recent bathroom upgrades include vanities, mirrors and light fixtures.
Williams Point Estates
420 Cougar Street
420 Cougar St, Sharpes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
BRAND NEW...never lived in 3/2/2 car garage home in amenity rich Panther Ridge community. Close to 95, beach, Cape Canaveral, 35 minutes from Orlando airport. Good nice private backyard, eat in kitchen, smart home and security system.
Results within 10 miles of Titusville
Adamson Creek
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,
1806 University Lane
1806 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
736 sqft
Ground floor one bedroom condo with screened porch and washer and dryer. View of the pond from the porch. Motorcycles are not permitted.
1706 University Lane
1706 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Well maintained 2/2 unit on the first floor with screened patio. Located near major highways, great access to the beaches, restaurants & Disney.
4129 Cedar Creek Circle
4129 Cedar Creek Circle, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
You'll Be Impressed With This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath GROUND FLOOR Unit In The Gated BELLA VITA Condo Community.
Island Crossings
1174 Potomac Drive
1174 Potomac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1615 sqft
Clean, move-in ready home in quiet development near Kelly Park with easy access to the Beachline, shopping, Port Canaveral. Association mows the front lawn, tenant mows the back.Hot Tub being removed
Merritt Court Townhomes
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under
1715 Dixon Boulevard
1715 Dixon Boulevard, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
674 sqft
OWNER IS GIVING 50% OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY 8/1/2020. This two bedroom condo is rent ready. Water, sewer, and trash is included in the rent with a community pool. The complex also includes a rec room and sports facility.
