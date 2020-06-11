/
3 bedroom apartments
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Titusville, FL
The Trails Of Titusville
1 Unit Available
3443 Yashica Ct
3443 Yashica Court, Titusville, FL
Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3810 Valley Lane
3810 Valley Lane, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1743 sqft
A must see! This charming home with an open floor plan in the heart of Titusville! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-stall garage will give you over 1,700 living sq ft of generous space to move about (including a separate living room,
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
985 Glenda Drive
985 Glenda Drive, Titusville, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included.
Indian River Shores
1 Unit Available
3280 Alamanda Court
3280 Alamanda Court, Titusville, FL
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is beautiful on the inside. It has been completely remodeled! Everything is new! There is a 2 car carport and the backyard is getting a new fence. This rental will not last long.
Indian River Residence
1 Unit Available
3205 S Washington Avenue
3205 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2200 sqft
Amazing Direct Indian River Front, 8th floor condo. This unit is complete with a large balcony for dramatic views of the river and sunrises. Spacious with 2200 living square feet includes 3bdrm/3ba plus den/office.
Luna Heights
1 Unit Available
1015 N Mars Court
1015 North Mars Court, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths very clean freshly painted with tile flooring through out.2 car Garage with a large back yard in North Titusville move in readySmaill pet Friendly
Bonnymede Estates
1 Unit Available
3225 Melody Lane
3225 Melody Lane, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Contingent.
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
1 Unit Available
2103 Raleigh Drive
2103 Raleigh Dr, Titusville, FL
This is a nice 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath house in Plantation Oaks. House is equipped with carpet and tile. Big kitchen with island and screened in porch.
Lakefront Estates
1 Unit Available
2280 Fruitwood Court
2280 Fruitwood Court, Titusville, FL
RENT NOW! Location, Location, Location- This spacious home with 4 bedrooms is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with a large backyard, great school district, and family neighborhood. Easy to show and lease. Great schools, family neighborhood.
Cathedral Villas
1 Unit Available
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1165 sqft
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1.
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
1 Unit Available
218 Macon Drive
218 Macon Cir, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1865 sqft
This beautiful 3/2 with a large family room, laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, large screened lanai in the very desirable development of Plantation Oaks is ready to be your home!! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout, eat-in kitchen and
1 Unit Available
620 S Grannis Avenue
620 S Grannis Ave, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
REMODELED AND VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. NEWLY PAINTED AND MAINTAINED TO MAKE MOVING EVEN EASIER. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
Coquina Hills
1 Unit Available
943 Hunter Park Place
943 Hunter Park Place, Titusville, FL
POOL HOME! 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME. 2 LIVING AREAS, NICE SIZED KITCHEN, 4 BIG BEDROOMS. HOME WILL BE UNFURNISHED, OWNER IS IN THE MIDDLE OF MOVING OUT. POOL CARE INCLUDED. MUST MAKE 2.5 x THE RENT AND HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY.
Hickory Creek Subd
1 Unit Available
2661 Ivory Way
2661 Ivory Way, Titusville, FL
Beautiful home only 3 years old with beautiful water views of the pond out back. Impeccable condition this home needs nothing move right in!
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1 Unit Available
5589 River Oaks Drive
5589 River Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Terrific rental located near the aerospace hub of Titusville outside Space Coast Commerce Park. right off Grissom Pkwy in Meadowridge. 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan with large kitchen. Fully fenced yard. Ready for move in!
La Cita
1 Unit Available
3763 Sawgrass Drive
3763 Sawgrass Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1314 sqft
Located on La Cita golf course next to a beautiful pond. This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 card garage has a split bedroom plan with a large living area and enclosed patio. Washer and dryer hook-up. Convenient to shopping and schools.
1 Unit Available
4069 Rolling Hill Drive
4069 Rolling Hill Dr, Titusville, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood. No carpet!~ tile and laminate throughout. Large 2 car garage. Formal dining and living room.Large fenced in backyard. Owner will consider a dog under 40 lbs,
American Village
1 Unit Available
1685 Yorktown Avenue
1685 Yorktown Avenue, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1357 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Titusville
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
4830 Key Madeira Drive
4830 Key Madeira Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1138 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has a 1 car garage. There is a FL room with it's own AC. Fenced in backyard. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.
1 Unit Available
7190 N Highway 1
7190 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
DIRECT RIVERFRONT END UNIT!! Remodeled condo,with granite counter tops!River views from living, bedroom and kitchen areas. Screened riverfront balcony with storage. Lovely pool area and fishing pier.
1 Unit Available
4441 Longbow Drive
4441 Longbow Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2416 sqft
Awesome 3/2 pool home with huge lanai in Sherwood is an entertainer's dream come true! The HUGE lanai is lined with beautiful pecky cypress wood.
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4295 Kings Highway
4295 Kings Highway, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2020 sqft
This beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Huge open floor plan, full living and dining room, indoor laundry and over sized 2 car garage will fit all your need. Large shed outback and fenced in yard.
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
