Apartment List
/
FL
/
titusville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Titusville, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Trails Of Titusville
1 Unit Available
3443 Yashica Ct
3443 Yashica Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1902 sqft
Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1 Unit Available
5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue
5550 Meadow Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2083 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 2,083 sq. ft. of living space. This home features a great open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast var. Formal living and dining room perfect for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
803 S Washington Avenue
803 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1089 sqft
STEP BACK IN TIME...when you step into this historic 1926 bungalow located in Downtown Titusville. Convenient to Kennedy Space Center and I-95, this Old World Spanish home offers the original charm of the 1920's with the modern comforts of today.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Meadows East
1 Unit Available
851 Marcella Lane
851 Marcella Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Indian River Residence
1 Unit Available
3205 S Washington Avenue
3205 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2200 sqft
Amazing Direct Indian River Front, 8th floor condo. This unit is complete with a large balcony for dramatic views of the river and sunrises. Spacious with 2200 living square feet includes 3bdrm/3ba plus den/office.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
985 Glenda Drive
985 Glenda Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1413 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Indian River Shores
1 Unit Available
3280 Alamanda Court
3280 Alamanda Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1239 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is beautiful on the inside. It has been completely remodeled! Everything is new! There is a 2 car carport and the backyard is getting a new fence. This rental will not last long.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Luna Heights
1 Unit Available
1015 N Mars Court
1015 North Mars Court, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths very clean freshly painted with tile flooring through out.2 car Garage with a large back yard in North Titusville move in readySmaill pet Friendly

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
1 Unit Available
2103 Raleigh Drive
2103 Raleigh Dr, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3055 sqft
This is a nice 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath house in Plantation Oaks. House is equipped with carpet and tile. Big kitchen with island and screened in porch.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakefront Estates
1 Unit Available
2280 Fruitwood Court
2280 Fruitwood Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
920 sqft
RENT NOW! Location, Location, Location- This spacious home with 4 bedrooms is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with a large backyard, great school district, and family neighborhood. Easy to show and lease. Great schools, family neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
2180 Country Club Drive
2180 Country Club Drive, Titusville, FL
Studio
$700
214 sqft
2nd floor studio apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Electric, water/sewer, pest control and lawn maintenance included in the rent. Private balcony, full bath and full size refrigerator. NO PETS AND this is a NONSMOKING building.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
560 Concord Avenue
560 Concord Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1309 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage. Newer paint/carpet throughout, Dining/living combo area in addition to family room. Master bath has walk in shower and larger closet space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
1 Unit Available
218 Macon Drive
218 Macon Cir, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1865 sqft
This beautiful 3/2 with a large family room, laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, large screened lanai in the very desirable development of Plantation Oaks is ready to be your home!! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout, eat-in kitchen and

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
233 Birch Street
233 Birch Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This charming bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Unit has been update with tile floors, new kitchen with granite countertops and bathroom. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and the Indian River.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
190 E Olmstead Drive
190 Olmstead Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1023 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED, PLEASE NO NOT ASK!! Fresh paint on cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo in waterfront condo community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
La Cita
1 Unit Available
3595 Sable Palm Lane
3595 Sabal Palm Lane, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
695 sqft
GREAT CONDO ON THE 1ST FLOOR NESTLED IN THE WOODED GOLF COMMUNITY OF VILLAS AT LACITA AMMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, TENNIS COURT, GYM, GRILLING STATIONS, AND PICNIC TABLES.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Indian River Heights
1 Unit Available
4599 Moon Road
4599 Moon Road, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
854 sqft
NOT A SECTION 8 APPROVED PROPERTY AND NO PETS PLEASE! Light and bright two bedroom first floor end unit in quadplex convenient to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cathedral Villas
1 Unit Available
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1165 sqft
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3045 Sir Hamilton Circle
3045 Sir Hamilton Circle, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Recently updated second floor 2/1 condo at Camelot Estates. Blinds in all rooms and plantation shutters in kitchen. Ceiling fans throughout. Laundry/utility room in screened porch has washer and dryer hook-up and plenty of room for storage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Tennis Village
1 Unit Available
1736 S Park Avenue
1736 South Park Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1332 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse is light and bright with a nice kitchen with a lot of counter space, newer stainless steel appliances & barge disposal.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hickory Creek Subd
1 Unit Available
2661 Ivory Way
2661 Ivory Way, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2027 sqft
Beautiful home only 3 years old with beautiful water views of the pond out back. Impeccable condition this home needs nothing move right in!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Circle Park
1 Unit Available
212 E Towne Place
212 East Towne Place, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
720 sqft
Like new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with all weather front porch, tile throughout, and a large den off the kitchen. Indoor laundry wit washer & dryer and a large block storage/workshop. Private back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
La Cita
1 Unit Available
3763 Sawgrass Drive
3763 Sawgrass Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1314 sqft
Located on La Cita golf course next to a beautiful pond. This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 card garage has a split bedroom plan with a large living area and enclosed patio. Washer and dryer hook-up. Convenient to shopping and schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1005 Knox Mc Rae Drive
1005 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Look no further! Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Titusville. This 2nd story unit has an open floor flan with a great view from the balcony. Recently updated. Hurricane impact window, water heater, flooring, and fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Titusville, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Titusville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Titusville 2 BedroomsTitusville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTitusville 3 BedroomsTitusville Apartments with Balcony
Titusville Apartments with GarageTitusville Apartments with ParkingTitusville Apartments with PoolTitusville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Titusville Dog Friendly ApartmentsTitusville Furnished ApartmentsTitusville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL
Loughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus