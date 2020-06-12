/
2 bedroom apartments
41 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Titusville, FL
Read Allen
1 Unit Available
1083 S DELEON AVE
1083 South Deleon Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$835
857 sqft
Cute & Updated Titusville Duplex Close to Downtown - Cute, Clean, and ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
803 S Washington Avenue
803 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1089 sqft
STEP BACK IN TIME...when you step into this historic 1926 bungalow located in Downtown Titusville. Convenient to Kennedy Space Center and I-95, this Old World Spanish home offers the original charm of the 1920's with the modern comforts of today.
The Meadows East
1 Unit Available
851 Marcella Lane
851 Marcella Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back.
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
349 Jepson Street
349 Jepson Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
550 sqft
Total remodel being done inside this great unit. 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex will be fabulous when done.\Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
1 Unit Available
2467 S Washington Avenue
2467 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Come and stay in this nice, fully furnished condo on the water. Walking distance to shopping and eating and movie theater. Gorgeous view of the Space Center and all the launches that are planned for this year.
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
1890 Knox McRae Drive
1890 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
This is a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom unit with full furnishings. This unit can be rented long term or short term. If rented less than 6 months there is 12% sales tax.
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 30 pounds.
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
560 Concord Avenue
560 Concord Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1309 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage. Newer paint/carpet throughout, Dining/living combo area in addition to family room. Master bath has walk in shower and larger closet space.
1 Unit Available
190 E Olmstead Drive
190 Olmstead Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1023 sqft
Fresh paint on cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo in waterfront condo community.
Indian River Heights
1 Unit Available
4599 Moon Road
4599 Moon Road, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
854 sqft
NOT A SECTION 8 APPROVED PROPERTY AND NO PETS PLEASE! Light and bright two bedroom first floor end unit in quadplex convenient to restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1584 South Street
1584 South Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
11182 sqft
Ground floor 2 bedroom apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Renovated bathroom, ceramic tile throughout, new HVAC system. Pest control included in the rent. No pets and No smoking.
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
233 Birch Street
233 Birch Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This charming bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Unit has been update with tile floors, new kitchen with granite countertops and bathroom. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and the Indian River.
1 Unit Available
3045 Sir Hamilton Circle
3045 Sir Hamilton Circle, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Recently updated second floor 2/1 condo at Camelot Estates. Blinds in all rooms and plantation shutters in kitchen. Ceiling fans throughout. Laundry/utility room in screened porch has washer and dryer hook-up and plenty of room for storage.
Tennis Village
1 Unit Available
1736 S Park Avenue
1736 South Park Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1332 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse is light and bright with a nice kitchen with a lot of counter space, newer stainless steel appliances & barge disposal.
Circle Park
1 Unit Available
212 E Towne Place
212 East Towne Place, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
720 sqft
Like new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with all weather front porch, tile throughout, and a large den off the kitchen. Indoor laundry wit washer & dryer and a large block storage/workshop. Private back yard.
1 Unit Available
1005 Knox Mc Rae Drive
1005 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Look no further! Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Titusville. This 2nd story unit has an open floor flan with a great view from the balcony. Recently updated. Hurricane impact window, water heater, flooring, and fans.
1 Unit Available
3011 Sir Hamilton Circle
3011 Sir Hamilton Circle, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
open 2/1 floor plan with applianced kitchen and enclosed , screened balcony with storage overlooking pretty wooded area.
1 Unit Available
202 N GRANNIS AVENUE
202 N Grannis Ave, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom apartment in Titusville. Upstairs unit. Great kitchen with lots of cabinet space and fully equipped kitchen appliances. Nice size living room for you to sit and relax. Washer and dryer included.
Rock Pit Road Townhouses
1 Unit Available
533 ROCKPIT ROAD
533 Rock Pit Road, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Spacious 2 bedrooms one bath home. With washer and dryer hookups. The closest grocery stores are Wild Ocean Market, Cape Canaveral Shrimp Co Inc, and Ice House Food Mart.
Osbans S-d
1 Unit Available
1111 KENNEDY COURT
1111 Kennedy Court, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$749
580 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath in a gated community located in Titusville! Comfortable living room and bedrooms! This property is located just minutes from the River, Major highways and new shopping mall.
La Cita
1 Unit Available
3600 Sable Palm Lane
3600 Sabal Palm Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Secluded in the back of Villas at La Cita with a view of neighborhood and a pond is this 2 bed 2 bath unit. Inside laundry, Off street parking, Community Pool, Tennis Court and more just off US1 in the desirable LaCita Country Club Area.
1 Unit Available
2465 S Washington Avenue
2465 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Come stay in this beautiful condo right on the Indian River and feel like you are right at home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished unit is on the ground floor and has an amazing view! All you need to do is bring your clothes and food.
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
4230 Mount Vernon Avenue
4230 Mount Vernon Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1096 sqft
Please call Kim McNear with any questions 321-453-4881
Results within 1 mile of Titusville
1 Unit Available
5610 Sisson Road
5610 Sisson Road, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
Nice 1/2 duplex with great yard and plenty of space. Two bedrooms, two baths with one car garage. Tenant to maintain water system.
