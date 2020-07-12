49 Apartments for rent in Titusville, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Titusville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Park One
3660 Hickory Park Drive
3660 Hickory Park Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2020 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with FENCED BACKYARD on over 1/3 Acre Lot - Located in one of the nicest neighborhoods in Titusville! Featuring an OPEN FLOOR PLAN including a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining, LARGE Family Room

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
La Cita
1209 Country Club Drive
1209 Country Club Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
935 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished unit located in desired LaCita Country Club. Unit has a screened in porch with a view of the golf course. Some utilities are included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 24 pounds.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Villas
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1165 sqft
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
803 S Washington Avenue
803 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1089 sqft
STEP BACK IN TIME...when you step into this historic 1926 bungalow located in Downtown Titusville. Convenient to Kennedy Space Center and I-95, this Old World Spanish home offers the original charm of the 1920's with the modern comforts of today.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Heights
565 Hanover Drive
565 Hanover Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3BR/2BA HOME IN TITUSVILLE - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Titusville is "move in" ready! All new recent upgrades and features throughout the home including; painted interior, ceramic tile throughout, window

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
The Trails Of Titusville
3443 Yashica Ct
3443 Yashica Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1902 sqft
Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
2103 Raleigh Drive
2103 Raleigh Dr, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3055 sqft
This is a nice 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath house in Plantation Oaks. House is equipped with carpet and tile. Big kitchen with island and screened in porch.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Village Grove of La Cita
2955 La Cita Lane
2955 La Cita Lane, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1487 sqft
Village Grove of La Cita 3 bedroom home ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious floor plan with eat in kitchen, vaulted ceiling, enclosed Florida room. Master has walk in closet and walk in shower.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Green
4323 Kenneth Court
4323 Kenneth Ct, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1911 sqft
Beautiful home in Hickory Green. Ready for August 1, 2020 Occupancy! Built in 2003, with block construction and many upgrades. You can live large with 4 Bedrooms, 2200+ SQFT, 2 car garage and screened porch.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
5589 River Oaks Drive
5589 River Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Terrific rental located near the aerospace hub of Titusville outside Space Coast Commerce Park. right off Grissom Pkwy in Meadowridge. 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan with large kitchen. Fully fenced yard. Ready for move in!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sisson Meadows
335 Breakaway Trail
335 Breakaway Trail, Titusville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2743 sqft
Peace & tranquility await! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the highly sought after Sisson Meadows neighborhood. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, stainless appliances & pantry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1890 Knox McRae Drive
1890 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
This is a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom unit with full furnishings. This unit can be rented long term or short term. If rented less than 6 months there is 12% sales tax.

1 of 10

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
La Cita
3600 Sable Palm Lane
3600 Sabal Palm Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Secluded in the back of Villas at La Cita with a view of neighborhood and a pond is this 2 bed 2 bath unit. Inside laundry, Off street parking, Community Pool, Tennis Court and more just off US1 in the desirable LaCita Country Club Area.

1 of 7

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Indian River City
4230 Mount Vernon Avenue
4230 Mount Vernon Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1096 sqft
Please call Kim McNear with any questions 321-453-4881

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
2180 Country Club Drive
2180 Country Club Drive, Titusville, FL
Studio
$750
214 sqft
Partially furnished second floor studio. Private balcony, full bath and full size refrigerator. Electric and water/sewer included in rent. This is a non smoking building. No pets

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
3059 Finsterwald Drive
3059 Finsterwald Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1321 sqft
Ready for instant move in.
Results within 1 mile of Titusville

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.

1 of 33

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4441 Longbow Drive
4441 Longbow Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2416 sqft
Awesome 3/2 pool home with huge lanai in Sherwood is an entertainer's dream come true! The HUGE lanai is lined with beautiful pecky cypress wood.

1 of 17

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Port St. John
4295 Kings Highway
4295 Kings Highway, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2020 sqft
This beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Huge open floor plan, full living and dining room, indoor laundry and over sized 2 car garage will fit all your need. Large shed outback and fenced in yard.

1 of 14

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
Port St. John
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Titusville

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Port St. John
6018 Apple Avenue
6018 Apple Avenue, Port St. John, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Nice area! Converted garage attached to Owner's residence. Fully furnished one bed, one bath converted garage is completely private with separate entrance and parking space, and outdoor patio. King size bed, full kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Delespine Garden
1177 La Fair Street
1177 La Fair St, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1258 sqft
Beautifully Refinished 3 bedroom split plan home with newly remodeled large master bedroom & private bath.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5317 Yarber Avenue
5317 Yarber Avenue, Sharpes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
576 sqft
Very cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home! Newly updated! Home sits on 1/3 acre of land! Lawn service is included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Titusville, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Titusville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

