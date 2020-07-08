/
apartments with washer dryer
10 Apartments for rent in Titusville, FL with washer-dryer
Read Allen
1083 S DELEON AVE
1083 South Deleon Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$815
857 sqft
Cute & Updated Titusville Duplex Close to Downtown - Cute, Clean, and ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready for immediate occupancy.
202 North Grannis Ave
202 N Grannis Ave, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom apartment in Titusville. - Spacious 2 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom apartment in Titusville. Upstairs unit. Great kitchen with lots of cabinet space and fully equipped kitchen appliances.
Colonial Heights
565 Hanover Drive
565 Hanover Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3BR/2BA HOME IN TITUSVILLE - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Titusville is "move in" ready! All new recent upgrades and features throughout the home including; painted interior, ceramic tile throughout, window
Village Grove of La Cita
2955 La Cita Lane
2955 La Cita Lane, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1487 sqft
Village Grove of La Cita 3 bedroom home ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious floor plan with eat in kitchen, vaulted ceiling, enclosed Florida room. Master has walk in closet and walk in shower.
Circle Park
212 E. Towne Pl
212 East Towne Place, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
720 sqft
Move in ready - Like new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with all weather front porch, tile throughout, and a large den off the kitchen. Indoor laundry wit washer & dryer and a large block storage/workshop. Private back yard. (RLNE5849657)
Sisson Meadows
335 Breakaway Trail
335 Breakaway Trail, Titusville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2743 sqft
Peace & tranquility await! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the highly sought after Sisson Meadows neighborhood. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, stainless appliances & pantry.
Results within 10 miles of Titusville
Ridge Manor Estates
1300 Arlington Avenue
1300 Arlington Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1190 sqft
UPDATED home with tile floors with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large Mango tree. Shed is for Owner's use only. NO pets. Lawn service is included in the rent.
4129 Cedar Creek Circle
4129 Cedar Creek Circle, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
You'll Be Impressed With This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath GROUND FLOOR Unit In The Gated BELLA VITA Condo Community.
Island Crossing
1358 Sanibel Ln
1358 Sanibel Ln, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2340 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Island Crossings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included with the exception of lawn care services.
1552 University Lane
1552 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
874 sqft
NICE unit in College Pines. Second floor walk up. Centrally located, across from Campus, close to shopping, restaurants. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Screened Balcony. Owner will consider one small pet for the right tenant, 20lb max.
