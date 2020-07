Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub

Bay Crossing apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that provide comfort and convenience for all residents. This attractive, gated property sits in one of South Tampa’s most desirable locations. Residents can easily hop on the Crosstown Expressway to get to Downtown Tampa and are only minutes away from Bayshore Boulevard and MacDill Air Force Base. The Tampa International Airport is also nearby for quick and easy travel.



The lush landscaping, walking trails and ponds give Bay Crossing apartments a relaxing and family-friendly atmosphere. Plus, the property is within walking distance to Publix, Target and the YMCA. Stop by today for a tour!