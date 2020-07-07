Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments

Ascott Place Apartments has all the elements you expect in a great home! When you come home to Ascott Place, you'll enjoy three refreshing swimming pools, a fitness center, tennis courts and so much more. If you have been looking for Tampa Bay apartments, you have come to the right place. You’ll find spacious and contemporary apartment homes that feature spacious living rooms and dining areas, fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher and white cabinetry, bedrooms with oversized closets, washer and dryer connections in select homes, and private patios and balconies. Just steps from your door, you'll find a host of amenities and conveniences around your Ascott Place community.