Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
Ascott Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Ascott Place

Open Now until 6pm
14003 Saulk Ct · (813) 252-1175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14003 Saulk Ct, Tampa, FL 33613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 359 · Avail. Aug 26

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 139 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ascott Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Ascott Place Apartments has all the elements you expect in a great home! When you come home to Ascott Place, you'll enjoy three refreshing swimming pools, a fitness center, tennis courts and so much more. If you have been looking for Tampa Bay apartments, you have come to the right place. You’ll find spacious and contemporary apartment homes that feature spacious living rooms and dining areas, fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher and white cabinetry, bedrooms with oversized closets, washer and dryer connections in select homes, and private patios and balconies. Just steps from your door, you'll find a host of amenities and conveniences around your Ascott Place community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ascott Place have any available units?
Ascott Place has 9 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Ascott Place have?
Some of Ascott Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ascott Place currently offering any rent specials?
Ascott Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ascott Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Ascott Place is pet friendly.
Does Ascott Place offer parking?
Yes, Ascott Place offers parking.
Does Ascott Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ascott Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascott Place have a pool?
Yes, Ascott Place has a pool.
Does Ascott Place have accessible units?
No, Ascott Place does not have accessible units.
Does Ascott Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascott Place has units with dishwashers.

