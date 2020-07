Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Tampa's hidden gem in the heart of the city! At Arbour Ponds you'll experience a lifestyle like no other, where your new home is surrounded by lush landscape and serene water scapes for a peaceful style of living. If you have been looking for an apartment rental in Tampa, you will be pleased with Arbour Ponds. Offering four floorplans to choose from, you'll find modern apartment homes that feature spacious living rooms with designated dining areas, modern kitchens with breakfast bars, cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets and organizers, and private patios with extra storage. With added conveniences like air conditioning, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer connections, you’ll discover what makes Arbour Ponds the perfect place to call home.