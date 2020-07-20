All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
9611 Hidden Oaks Circle
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:04 PM

9611 Hidden Oaks Circle

9611 Hidden Oaks Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9611 Hidden Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Attn: All Investors Or Builders! This 4br/1bth Has Over 2400 Sq Ft Of Living Space, Sits A Very Large Lot (.34 Acres) On A Cul De Sac. The Kitchen Comes With Brand New Corian Countertops And Kitchen Cabinets Overlooking A Lush Oversized Back Yard, Which Includes A Swing Set/playhouse With A Couple Of Sheds For Additional Storage. Brand New Roof (2017), Hot Water Heater (2014) And New Air Duct System. The Home Has A Very Large Unfished Bedroom And Bath On The Back Of The Home. You Are Just Minutes Away From Downtown Tampa, A Rated Hospitals, I-275 And A Short Walk To Chamberlian High School. Come Check Out This Home As The Potential Is Unlimited As You Can Do A Complete Rehab Or Build Your Dream Home!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle have any available units?
9611 Hidden Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Hidden Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9611 Hidden Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
