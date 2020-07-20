9611 Hidden Oaks Circle

Amenities

pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Attn: All Investors Or Builders! This 4br/1bth Has Over 2400 Sq Ft Of Living Space, Sits A Very Large Lot (.34 Acres) On A Cul De Sac. The Kitchen Comes With Brand New Corian Countertops And Kitchen Cabinets Overlooking A Lush Oversized Back Yard, Which Includes A Swing Set/playhouse With A Couple Of Sheds For Additional Storage. Brand New Roof (2017), Hot Water Heater (2014) And New Air Duct System. The Home Has A Very Large Unfished Bedroom And Bath On The Back Of The Home. You Are Just Minutes Away From Downtown Tampa, A Rated Hospitals, I-275 And A Short Walk To Chamberlian High School. Come Check Out This Home As The Potential Is Unlimited As You Can Do A Complete Rehab Or Build Your Dream Home!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.