All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

915 Normandy Trace Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

915 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Tranquil living in the gated and secure community of Island Walk on desirable Harbour Island. This ground floor, end unit affords a foyer leading to the exposed living area with open plan and tile floors flowing organically from dining room to living room. Dining room is bordered by kitchen's breakfast bar and is attached to the spacious living room featuring direct access to the covered and screened patio overlooking a quiet green space. Central kitchen with bar contains tiled backsplash, solid surface countertops, double stainless steel sink, plentiful cabinets and appliances including dishwasher, ceramic top range with microwave hood and refrigerator. Considerable master bedroom suite with carpeting includes walk-in closet, a large picture window that captures the day's natural light and en suite bath with tile flooring and standard tub with shower. Two secondary bedrooms both feature carpeting and share the hall's guest bath with granite counters and tub with shower. Other attributes of this enviable unit include inside utility with washer and dryer and an attached one car garage with opener. In addition to all this, Island Walk affords its residents 24 hour controlled access entry, two pools, two heated spas, two tennis courts, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, a Clubhouse available for private functions, a central park with lake views, a fully equipped picnic area and a playground. Come see this unit and appreciate its many amenities in person today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have any available units?
915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have?
Some of 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offers parking.
Does 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has a pool.
Does 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College