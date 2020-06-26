915 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

Amenities

Tranquil living in the gated and secure community of Island Walk on desirable Harbour Island. This ground floor, end unit affords a foyer leading to the exposed living area with open plan and tile floors flowing organically from dining room to living room. Dining room is bordered by kitchen's breakfast bar and is attached to the spacious living room featuring direct access to the covered and screened patio overlooking a quiet green space. Central kitchen with bar contains tiled backsplash, solid surface countertops, double stainless steel sink, plentiful cabinets and appliances including dishwasher, ceramic top range with microwave hood and refrigerator. Considerable master bedroom suite with carpeting includes walk-in closet, a large picture window that captures the day's natural light and en suite bath with tile flooring and standard tub with shower. Two secondary bedrooms both feature carpeting and share the hall's guest bath with granite counters and tub with shower. Other attributes of this enviable unit include inside utility with washer and dryer and an attached one car garage with opener. In addition to all this, Island Walk affords its residents 24 hour controlled access entry, two pools, two heated spas, two tennis courts, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, a Clubhouse available for private functions, a central park with lake views, a fully equipped picnic area and a playground. Come see this unit and appreciate its many amenities in person today!