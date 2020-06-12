All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 914 W ALFRED STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
914 W ALFRED STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

914 W ALFRED STREET

914 West Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

914 West Alfred Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Available March 1st. Charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath bungalow style pool home built in 1926 sits in the heart of the very popular Riverside
Heights! The home boasts beautiful wood flooring, along with ceramic tile in the wet areas. Separate living and dining rooms are perfect for
hosting your family and friends. The master bedroom hosts an in-suite washer and dryer tucked away off to the side of the master bath. A
spacious bonus room with a separate entrance can be a third bedroom, office or den. There are plenty of windows allowing for natural light
to flow throughout the home. Beautifully maintained and upgraded with a fenced in yard, and recently refinished wood deck that is both
raised and spacious for entertaining. The wood deck leads directly to your own private pool! Outside you will find a shed wired with electric
for all of your DIY projects. This home is a must see. One car carport and plenty of driveway parking. Close to shopping, dinning and
minutes from I-275, Downtown Tampa, Water Street and MacDill AFB. Call today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 W ALFRED STREET have any available units?
914 W ALFRED STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 W ALFRED STREET have?
Some of 914 W ALFRED STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 W ALFRED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
914 W ALFRED STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 W ALFRED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 914 W ALFRED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 914 W ALFRED STREET offer parking?
Yes, 914 W ALFRED STREET offers parking.
Does 914 W ALFRED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 W ALFRED STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 W ALFRED STREET have a pool?
Yes, 914 W ALFRED STREET has a pool.
Does 914 W ALFRED STREET have accessible units?
No, 914 W ALFRED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 914 W ALFRED STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 W ALFRED STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College