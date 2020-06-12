914 W ALFRED STREET

Amenities

Available March 1st. Charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath bungalow style pool home built in 1926 sits in the heart of the very popular Riverside

Heights! The home boasts beautiful wood flooring, along with ceramic tile in the wet areas. Separate living and dining rooms are perfect for

hosting your family and friends. The master bedroom hosts an in-suite washer and dryer tucked away off to the side of the master bath. A

spacious bonus room with a separate entrance can be a third bedroom, office or den. There are plenty of windows allowing for natural light

to flow throughout the home. Beautifully maintained and upgraded with a fenced in yard, and recently refinished wood deck that is both

raised and spacious for entertaining. The wood deck leads directly to your own private pool! Outside you will find a shed wired with electric

for all of your DIY projects. This home is a must see. One car carport and plenty of driveway parking. Close to shopping, dinning and

minutes from I-275, Downtown Tampa, Water Street and MacDill AFB. Call today to set up a showing!