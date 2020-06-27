910 East Curtis Street, Tampa, FL 33603 Southeast Seminole Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/1 Seminole Heights House - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Seminole Heights Charmer is located just behind Old Heights Bistro. The home is currently undergoing a full interior paint and miscellaneous repairs after long term tenant moved out. The family room has laminate wood flooring but the remaining portion of the home has terrazzo flooring. The laundry room can be accessed from the interior or the exterior of the home. The property also has a seperate garage that can be leased for an additional fee of $75 per month if needed. The backyard is large and well shaded. Call today to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE5002833)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 E Curtis St have any available units?
910 E Curtis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 E Curtis St have?
Some of 910 E Curtis St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 E Curtis St currently offering any rent specials?
910 E Curtis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 E Curtis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 E Curtis St is pet friendly.
Does 910 E Curtis St offer parking?
Yes, 910 E Curtis St offers parking.
Does 910 E Curtis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 E Curtis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 E Curtis St have a pool?
No, 910 E Curtis St does not have a pool.
Does 910 E Curtis St have accessible units?
No, 910 E Curtis St does not have accessible units.
Does 910 E Curtis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 E Curtis St does not have units with dishwashers.