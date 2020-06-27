910 E Curtis St

Amenities

3/1 Seminole Heights House - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Seminole Heights Charmer is located just behind Old Heights Bistro. The home is currently undergoing a full interior paint and miscellaneous repairs after long term tenant moved out. The family room has laminate wood flooring but the remaining portion of the home has terrazzo flooring. The laundry room can be accessed from the interior or the exterior of the home. The property also has a seperate garage that can be leased for an additional fee of $75 per month if needed. The backyard is large and well shaded. Call today to schedule a viewing.



