8512 N 11TH STREET

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Completely Renovated! Large, block single family home with 6 bedrooms and 2 baths. Conveniently located a short walk away from the elementary school, close to public transportation, shopping, many businesses and I-275. The home has been completely remodeled with fresh paint, tile flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets/counters, updated bathrooms, new toilets, vanities, brand new stainless steel appliances and much more. Fenced back yard. Section 8 eligible. Hurry and schedule your showing!