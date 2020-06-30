All apartments in Tampa
8512 N 11TH STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

8512 N 11TH STREET

8512 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8512 North 11th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Completely Renovated! Large, block single family home with 6 bedrooms and 2 baths. Conveniently located a short walk away from the elementary school, close to public transportation, shopping, many businesses and I-275. The home has been completely remodeled with fresh paint, tile flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets/counters, updated bathrooms, new toilets, vanities, brand new stainless steel appliances and much more. Fenced back yard. Section 8 eligible. Hurry and schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 N 11TH STREET have any available units?
8512 N 11TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 N 11TH STREET have?
Some of 8512 N 11TH STREET's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 N 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8512 N 11TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 N 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8512 N 11TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8512 N 11TH STREET offer parking?
No, 8512 N 11TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8512 N 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 N 11TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 N 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 8512 N 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8512 N 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8512 N 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 N 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 N 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

