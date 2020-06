Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with attached 1 car garage on Harbour Island at Island Walk! Fully upgraded condo with new wood flooring, new lighting throughout, new upgraded bathrooms, and new paint and carpet. Don't miss this opportunity to live close to Downtown, Channelside and Convention Center, Ybor City, and Amalie Arena.