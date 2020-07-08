779 Mainsail Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/898ced30ef ---- 1BR/1BA Located in highly sought-after Island Place on Harbour Island. This corner end unit has it all, featuring hardwood floors, plantation shutters, modern gray paint throughout, pendant and recessed lighting. The open floorplan living space is bright and airy with stunning architectural features, high ceilings, one of a kind black iron staircase! Dream kitchen with stunning Cambria quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, sleek white wood, 42\" cabinetry with crown molding, breakfast bar and formal dining area. Step up into the spacious bedroom, large enough for a King and includes custom outfitted closet system. Relax in the spa like bathroom with custom glass enclosed walk in shower and floor to ceiling Carrera marble tile. Take in the Florida sunshine and view of the pond on your extra-large patio with huge sliding doors, the perfect place for relaxing and entertaining! Be a part of one of the most unique communities within walking distance of downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk and Sparkman Wharf. This community takes on the ambiance of a luxury resort set far apart from the rest of the world! With 24 hour-controlled access, two pools, two heated spas, lighted tennis courts, fitness centers and so much more! This home is occupied and will be available 8/01/2019. Ceramic Tile Clubhouse Community Pool Disposal Garage Gated Granite Counter Hoa Patio Covered Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Tennis Courts Views Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Flooring