All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 779 Mainsail Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
779 Mainsail Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

779 Mainsail Dr

779 Mainsail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

779 Mainsail Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/898ced30ef ---- 1BR/1BA Located in highly sought-after Island Place on Harbour Island. This corner end unit has it all, featuring hardwood floors, plantation shutters, modern gray paint throughout, pendant and recessed lighting. The open floorplan living space is bright and airy with stunning architectural features, high ceilings, one of a kind black iron staircase! Dream kitchen with stunning Cambria quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, sleek white wood, 42\" cabinetry with crown molding, breakfast bar and formal dining area. Step up into the spacious bedroom, large enough for a King and includes custom outfitted closet system. Relax in the spa like bathroom with custom glass enclosed walk in shower and floor to ceiling Carrera marble tile. Take in the Florida sunshine and view of the pond on your extra-large patio with huge sliding doors, the perfect place for relaxing and entertaining! Be a part of one of the most unique communities within walking distance of downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk and Sparkman Wharf. This community takes on the ambiance of a luxury resort set far apart from the rest of the world! With 24 hour-controlled access, two pools, two heated spas, lighted tennis courts, fitness centers and so much more! This home is occupied and will be available 8/01/2019. Ceramic Tile Clubhouse Community Pool Disposal Garage Gated Granite Counter Hoa Patio Covered Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Tennis Courts Views Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Mainsail Dr have any available units?
779 Mainsail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 779 Mainsail Dr have?
Some of 779 Mainsail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 Mainsail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
779 Mainsail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Mainsail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 779 Mainsail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 779 Mainsail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 779 Mainsail Dr offers parking.
Does 779 Mainsail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 779 Mainsail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Mainsail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 779 Mainsail Dr has a pool.
Does 779 Mainsail Dr have accessible units?
No, 779 Mainsail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 779 Mainsail Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 779 Mainsail Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College