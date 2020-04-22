All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 777 N Ashley Dr #2101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
777 N Ashley Dr #2101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

777 N Ashley Dr #2101

777 N Ashley Dr 2101 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Uptown Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

777 N Ashley Dr 2101, Tampa, FL 33602
Uptown Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
The Best View in all of Tampa! - VERY RARE unit in the heart of Downtown with THE BEST VIEW in ALL of Tampa! This RARE condo is located on the 21st floor of Skypoint condominiums with the most incredible, panoramic view of the Tampa Bay, Curtis Hixon Park, Downtown and South Tampa, University of Tampa, Clearwater, and Downtown St Pete. This one bedroom, one bathroom condo has 765 sf of living space, floor to ceiling windows, and one assigned parking space with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops throughout. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge, controlled building access, spectacular pool deck and spa, landscaped terrace, club room with billiards, media room and state-of-the-art fitness room, and restaurants right below at street level in the buildings mixed use spaces. Contact us today to schedule your private showing before it's too late!

(RLNE4555864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 have any available units?
777 N Ashley Dr #2101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 have?
Some of 777 N Ashley Dr #2101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 currently offering any rent specials?
777 N Ashley Dr #2101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 pet-friendly?
No, 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 offer parking?
Yes, 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 offers parking.
Does 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 have a pool?
Yes, 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 has a pool.
Does 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 have accessible units?
No, 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 does not have accessible units.
Does 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 N Ashley Dr #2101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College