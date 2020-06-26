All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9

7236 East Bank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7236 East Bank Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Today! Upgraded Flooring and Stainless Appliances! - This is a must see and will not last long! Upgraded flooring, stainless appliances!
Water front property. Washer/Dryer in unit. Reach in closets

To Schedule a Self- Showing please copy and paste the following link:

https://rentworkspm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a4d0c327-a609-40c0-b01d-b969765ec31a

For access into front gate: look up name on call box: Ashley Savala to be buzzed in

If you have any questions please call (813) 693-2479

To apply please visit www.rentworkspm.com - click on "Available Properties"
or visit the following link:
https://rentworkspm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a4d0c327-a609-40c0-b01d-b969765ec31a&source=Website

(RLNE4785367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 have any available units?
7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 have?
Some of 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 currently offering any rent specials?
7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 is pet friendly.
Does 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 offer parking?
No, 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 does not offer parking.
Does 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 have a pool?
No, 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 does not have a pool.
Does 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 have accessible units?
No, 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
