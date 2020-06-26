7236 E Bank Drive #203 Building 9

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Today! Upgraded Flooring and Stainless Appliances! - This is a must see and will not last long! Upgraded flooring, stainless appliances!

Water front property. Washer/Dryer in unit. Reach in closets



To Schedule a Self- Showing please copy and paste the following link:



https://rentworkspm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a4d0c327-a609-40c0-b01d-b969765ec31a



For access into front gate: look up name on call box: Ashley Savala to be buzzed in



If you have any questions please call (813) 693-2479



To apply please visit www.rentworkspm.com - click on "Available Properties"

or visit the following link:

https://rentworkspm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a4d0c327-a609-40c0-b01d-b969765ec31a&source=Website



(RLNE4785367)