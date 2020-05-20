7208 N Nebraska Ave #4

Amenities

pet friendly

1 bd/1ba in Seminole Heights - Water Utility Included - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Bright and open 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in Seminole Heights. Close to schools, parks, highways, shopping, museums and dining.



Water utility INCLUDED!



f you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact Jarib with Rent Solutions at 813-363-8775.



(RLNE4807216)