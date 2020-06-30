7206 S. Kissimmee Street, B

Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex on Kissimmee St, Less than 10 mins to the MacDill AFB - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex. Close to everything, less than 10 mins from MacDill Air Force Base.
Video Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U19b6DSs298
Terms:
-$1,100.00/month (12 month lease)
-Security Deposit starting $1,100.00
-$45.00 application fee (Non refundable) -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Heat and Air
-875 Square Feet
Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please contact 1(727) 513-3188, 7206-s-kissimmee-st@rent.dynasty.com
(RLNE2681860)