7206 S. Kissimmee Street, B

2 Bedroom Duplex on Kissimmee St, Less than 10 mins to the MacDill AFB - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex. Close to everything, less than 10 mins from MacDill Air Force Base.



Video Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U19b6DSs298



Terms:

-$1,100.00/month (12 month lease)

-Security Deposit starting $1,100.00

-$45.00 application fee (Non refundable) -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Heat and Air

-875 Square Feet



Utilities Included in Rent:

-Water

-Sewer

-Trash



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please contact 1(727) 513-3188, 7206-s-kissimmee-st@rent.dynasty.com



