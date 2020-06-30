All apartments in Tampa
7206 S. Kissimmee Street, B

7206 South Kissimmee Street · No Longer Available
Location

7206 South Kissimmee Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2 Bedroom Duplex on Kissimmee St, Less than 10 mins to the MacDill AFB - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex. Close to everything, less than 10 mins from MacDill Air Force Base.

Video Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U19b6DSs298

Terms:
-$1,100.00/month (12 month lease)
-Security Deposit starting $1,100.00
-$45.00 application fee (Non refundable) -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Heat and Air
-875 Square Feet

Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please contact 1(727) 513-3188, 7206-s-kissimmee-st@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE2681860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

