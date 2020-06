Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy amazing waterfront views and great sunsets from this condo. Located on the corner unit, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo offers water views from the living room. Beautiful completely updated condo, brand new kitchen with new cabinets, new appliances, and granite countertops! Also perfect Location and gate community.



** You MUST SEE** Clean & Crisp with all the UPGRADES! WHAT A VIEW!! Fully renovated Condo for Rent