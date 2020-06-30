All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

7100 Waterside Dr.

7100 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7100 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
dogs allowed
Nice 1 Bed/ 1 bath in Gated Community with lakes/Ponds! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come home and relax in this nicely laid out 1bd 1bath condo with tiles throughout. Mature trees and little pond right out your back door. Quiet neighborhood with play ground for the kids. Walk across the parking lot and throw your line in the water and catch some fish off the private community dock or just relax on your patio out the back door that is nicely treed. Hurry at this price it will not last long.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1756005?accessKey=5ea6

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5742693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Waterside Dr. have any available units?
7100 Waterside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 Waterside Dr. have?
Some of 7100 Waterside Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 Waterside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Waterside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Waterside Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 Waterside Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7100 Waterside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7100 Waterside Dr. offers parking.
Does 7100 Waterside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Waterside Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Waterside Dr. have a pool?
No, 7100 Waterside Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7100 Waterside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7100 Waterside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Waterside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 Waterside Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

