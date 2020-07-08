6923 FROG POCKET PLACE

Amenities

3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath with a loft area upstairs! Downstairs kitchen right off the 2 car garage! It is a 3 minute WALK to Macdill AFB through the Tanker gate from this beautiful community! Granite countertops in the kitchen with cabinets on 3/4 walls, built in breakfast bar with TV for morning coffee. The master is downstairs with ample room for a king size bed and plenty of dresser space. The master closet has a window has sunshine and more than 8' x 8'! A garden tub and walk in shower complete the master suite downstairs. Upstairs, two more bedrooms with a large loft for a second living space or office space. 650 credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income required by landlord to rent this property.