6923 FROG POCKET PLACE
6923 FROG POCKET PLACE

6923 Frog Pocket Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6923 Frog Pocket Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath with a loft area upstairs! Downstairs kitchen right off the 2 car garage! It is a 3 minute WALK to Macdill AFB through the Tanker gate from this beautiful community! Granite countertops in the kitchen with cabinets on 3/4 walls, built in breakfast bar with TV for morning coffee. The master is downstairs with ample room for a king size bed and plenty of dresser space. The master closet has a window has sunshine and more than 8' x 8'! A garden tub and walk in shower complete the master suite downstairs. Upstairs, two more bedrooms with a large loft for a second living space or office space. 650 credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income required by landlord to rent this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE have any available units?
6923 FROG POCKET PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE have?
Some of 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6923 FROG POCKET PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE offers parking.
Does 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE have a pool?
No, 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6923 FROG POCKET PLACE has units with dishwashers.

