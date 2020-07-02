All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6921 Interbay Blvd., #3
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

6921 Interbay Blvd., #3

6921 Interbay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6921 Interbay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Spacious two-story end unit townhome in South Tampa with 2 car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 2 story end unit towhome with Ring doorbell and coded entry door in South Tampa features ceramic tile and carper flooring. Enter the foyer with a half bath and proceed into the spacious living/dining area. Open floorplan with large kitchen with light cabinets, pantry, island with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Head upstairs and enter the bonus area great for an office space, play area or additional sitting area. Bonus area surrounded by a large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and plenty counter and storage space. Spacious master bedroom with great walk in closet features a master bathroom with light cabinets, double sinks and walk in shower. 2 guest bedrooms are also upstairs and a guest bath with tub. Great location south of Gandy Blvd minutes to MacDill AFB, Gandy Bridge and Bayshore Blvd. Water, sewer, trash and yard maintenance included. Call now to view this great townhome.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1724465?accessKey=5e79

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5663591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 have any available units?
6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 have?
Some of 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 is pet friendly.
Does 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 offers parking.
Does 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 have a pool?
No, 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 have accessible units?
No, 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6921 Interbay Blvd., #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College