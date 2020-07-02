6921 Interbay Blvd., #3

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Spacious two-story end unit townhome in South Tampa with 2 car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 2 story end unit towhome with Ring doorbell and coded entry door in South Tampa features ceramic tile and carper flooring. Enter the foyer with a half bath and proceed into the spacious living/dining area. Open floorplan with large kitchen with light cabinets, pantry, island with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Head upstairs and enter the bonus area great for an office space, play area or additional sitting area. Bonus area surrounded by a large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and plenty counter and storage space. Spacious master bedroom with great walk in closet features a master bathroom with light cabinets, double sinks and walk in shower. 2 guest bedrooms are also upstairs and a guest bath with tub. Great location south of Gandy Blvd minutes to MacDill AFB, Gandy Bridge and Bayshore Blvd. Water, sewer, trash and yard maintenance included. Call now to view this great townhome.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1724465?accessKey=5e79



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5663591)