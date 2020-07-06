All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

6104 S 3RD STREET

6104 South 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6104 South 3rd Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Immediate availability for this pet friendly 4/2 South Tampa home for rent. Remodeled throughout, kitchen with eat in space, large living room, fenced yard, screened lanai, interior W/D, and tile throughout. Long Term Tenant preferred.

First month rent and equal security deposit due up front. $50 application fee required for each adult.

The rental is easy to show and managed professionally. You can schedule a showing, apply online, or see our approval guidelines all by going to Showmojo and typing in the address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 S 3RD STREET have any available units?
6104 S 3RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6104 S 3RD STREET have?
Some of 6104 S 3RD STREET's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 S 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6104 S 3RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 S 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6104 S 3RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6104 S 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 6104 S 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6104 S 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 S 3RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 S 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 6104 S 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6104 S 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 6104 S 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 S 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6104 S 3RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

