6104 S 3RD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immediate availability for this pet friendly 4/2 South Tampa home for rent. Remodeled throughout, kitchen with eat in space, large living room, fenced yard, screened lanai, interior W/D, and tile throughout. Long Term Tenant preferred.



First month rent and equal security deposit due up front. $50 application fee required for each adult.



The rental is easy to show and managed professionally. You can schedule a showing, apply online, or see our approval guidelines all by going to Showmojo and typing in the address.