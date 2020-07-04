604 Seascape Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Furnished 1BD/1BTH Condo with Den and 2 Car Attached Garage on Harbour Island! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



!! COMING SOON !! This fully furnished condo is perfect for USF Students or Tampa General Residents and ready for move-in...just bring your personal items. Live like you are on vacation! This is your chance to call Harbour Island your home! Beautiful 1BD/1BTH with a bonus room for an office and an attached 2-car garage in the gated community of Island Place. Condo features split level floor plan. This spacious unit has a lot to offer. A private covered patio overlooking a tranquil pond with fountain. This gated community offers 24hr security, 2 swimming pools, hot tub, 2 tennis courts, clubhouse and 2 fitness centers. You can take the Riverwalk over to Channelside, shopping, restaurants and just minutes to downtown Tampa. Easy access to the crosstown expressway, I-275, I-4 and MacDill AFB. This location cannot be beat...Call today for a private showing.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1740290?accessKey=5eec



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



No Cats Allowed



