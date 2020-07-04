All apartments in Tampa
604 Seascape Way

Location

604 Seascape Way, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished 1BD/1BTH Condo with Den and 2 Car Attached Garage on Harbour Island! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

!! COMING SOON !! This fully furnished condo is perfect for USF Students or Tampa General Residents and ready for move-in...just bring your personal items. Live like you are on vacation! This is your chance to call Harbour Island your home! Beautiful 1BD/1BTH with a bonus room for an office and an attached 2-car garage in the gated community of Island Place. Condo features split level floor plan. This spacious unit has a lot to offer. A private covered patio overlooking a tranquil pond with fountain. This gated community offers 24hr security, 2 swimming pools, hot tub, 2 tennis courts, clubhouse and 2 fitness centers. You can take the Riverwalk over to Channelside, shopping, restaurants and just minutes to downtown Tampa. Easy access to the crosstown expressway, I-275, I-4 and MacDill AFB. This location cannot be beat...Call today for a private showing.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1740290?accessKey=5eec

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5334738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Seascape Way have any available units?
604 Seascape Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Seascape Way have?
Some of 604 Seascape Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Seascape Way currently offering any rent specials?
604 Seascape Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Seascape Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Seascape Way is pet friendly.
Does 604 Seascape Way offer parking?
Yes, 604 Seascape Way offers parking.
Does 604 Seascape Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Seascape Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Seascape Way have a pool?
Yes, 604 Seascape Way has a pool.
Does 604 Seascape Way have accessible units?
No, 604 Seascape Way does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Seascape Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Seascape Way does not have units with dishwashers.

