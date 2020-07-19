6012 Printery Street

Amenities

Check out this Westshore Yacht Club 3-story luxurious townhome with an attached two-car garage on the park! Available for move in November 30th, 2019. Nestled in the heart of pristine South Tampa near Gandy and Dale Mabry, the Westshore Yacht Club is one of the most sought-after waterfront communities in all of South Tampa as a Full-Service Yachting community with lush landscaping and architecture. Numerous upgrades including a first-floor office/den with a half bath and closet, crown molding, beautiful light hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and decorative ceiling fans. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, rich wood cabinetry, and breakfast bar. Open dining and living rooms with sliding doors that lead to a spacious terrace for entertaining and relaxing. Large master bedroom with volume ceilings, an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, spa shower and over-sized outfitted walk-in closets. There are two secondary bedrooms each with great closets, a shared hallway bath and laundry room with full sized washer/dryer included. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24-hour guard gated community offers heated swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, day spa, marina, poolside dining, Tiki bar community park with playground and exclusive Bay Club membership presenting the splendor of living by the water without sacrificing the conveniences of city life!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.