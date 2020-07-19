All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

6012 Printery Street

6012 Printery St · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Printery St, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Check out this Westshore Yacht Club 3-story luxurious townhome with an attached two-car garage on the park! Available for move in November 30th, 2019. Nestled in the heart of pristine South Tampa near Gandy and Dale Mabry, the Westshore Yacht Club is one of the most sought-after waterfront communities in all of South Tampa as a Full-Service Yachting community with lush landscaping and architecture. Numerous upgrades including a first-floor office/den with a half bath and closet, crown molding, beautiful light hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and decorative ceiling fans. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, rich wood cabinetry, and breakfast bar. Open dining and living rooms with sliding doors that lead to a spacious terrace for entertaining and relaxing. Large master bedroom with volume ceilings, an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, spa shower and over-sized outfitted walk-in closets. There are two secondary bedrooms each with great closets, a shared hallway bath and laundry room with full sized washer/dryer included. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24-hour guard gated community offers heated swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, day spa, marina, poolside dining, Tiki bar community park with playground and exclusive Bay Club membership presenting the splendor of living by the water without sacrificing the conveniences of city life!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Printery Street have any available units?
6012 Printery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 Printery Street have?
Some of 6012 Printery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Printery Street currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Printery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Printery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 Printery Street is pet friendly.
Does 6012 Printery Street offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Printery Street offers parking.
Does 6012 Printery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6012 Printery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Printery Street have a pool?
Yes, 6012 Printery Street has a pool.
Does 6012 Printery Street have accessible units?
No, 6012 Printery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Printery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 Printery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
