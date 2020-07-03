6002 CATLIN DRIVE

Amenities

Location!! This Spacious nature retreat home is located in Remington Tampa Palms with a good school. It features 2,314 A/C SF, 4 Bed + Sunroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage in a peaceful site in a quiet cul-de-sac. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances and ceiling fans, Fresh painted, Newly installed laminate flooring, Upgraded cabinets with granite countertop. AC was replaced in 2017. Rain gutters all around the house. Entering this residence through glass doors you will find a formal dining and living room combo with laminate flooring, separated by an impressive archway and twin columns, vaulted ceilings. The kitchen offers contemporary white cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, The family room features cathedral ceilings, the sliding doors lead to the lanai/sunroom enclosed for entertaining, tile/wood-finish floors. The large master suite offers laminate flooring with a walk-in closet, and a master bath with an oversized shower stall, garden tub, double vanity and linens closet. Three other bedrooms with bread new carpet conveniently share the second bath. Tampa Palms is centrally located and a Well established community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, indoor billiards room and huge usable clubhouse. Convenient to restaurants, shops, Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital, close USF, VA, and easy excess to I-75.