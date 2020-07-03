All apartments in Tampa
6002 CATLIN DRIVE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

6002 CATLIN DRIVE

6002 Catlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6002 Catlin Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Location!! This Spacious nature retreat home is located in Remington Tampa Palms with a good school. It features 2,314 A/C SF, 4 Bed + Sunroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage in a peaceful site in a quiet cul-de-sac. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances and ceiling fans, Fresh painted, Newly installed laminate flooring, Upgraded cabinets with granite countertop. AC was replaced in 2017. Rain gutters all around the house. Entering this residence through glass doors you will find a formal dining and living room combo with laminate flooring, separated by an impressive archway and twin columns, vaulted ceilings. The kitchen offers contemporary white cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, The family room features cathedral ceilings, the sliding doors lead to the lanai/sunroom enclosed for entertaining, tile/wood-finish floors. The large master suite offers laminate flooring with a walk-in closet, and a master bath with an oversized shower stall, garden tub, double vanity and linens closet. Three other bedrooms with bread new carpet conveniently share the second bath. Tampa Palms is centrally located and a Well established community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, indoor billiards room and huge usable clubhouse. Convenient to restaurants, shops, Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital, close USF, VA, and easy excess to I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 CATLIN DRIVE have any available units?
6002 CATLIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6002 CATLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 6002 CATLIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 CATLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6002 CATLIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 CATLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6002 CATLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6002 CATLIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6002 CATLIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6002 CATLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6002 CATLIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 CATLIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6002 CATLIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6002 CATLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6002 CATLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 CATLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 CATLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

