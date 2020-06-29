5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

Beautiful waterfront 3 Bedroom/Den/3 1/2 Bath condominium with 2950 square feet of living space PLUS an additional 700+ square feet of screened outdoor wrap around loggia space. 18x36 porcelain tile, solid granite counter tops, wood floors, solid wood cabinets, crown molding. Pre-wired for surround sound in great room and Pre-wired for speakers in all bedrooms,loggia and den. This exquisite condo faces Old Tampa Bay. Watch beautiful waterfront sunsets every day from your master bedroom, great room, kitchen or nook. As you enter your unit directly from your private elevator you are quickly drawn to the magnificent and expansive views of the waterfront and preserve. Located in the exclusive Westshore Yacht Club this unit allows full use of the Bay Club at WYC which includes a fitness center, 2 swimming pools, full service restaurant and a tiki bar that is adjacent to a 149 slip deep water marina. 2 inside garage parking spaces as well as a large storage unit are also included with this property. This is a Maintenance Free lifestyle at its FINEST.