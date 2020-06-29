All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:21 AM

5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

5707 Yeats Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5707 Yeats Manor Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful waterfront 3 Bedroom/Den/3 1/2 Bath condominium with 2950 square feet of living space PLUS an additional 700+ square feet of screened outdoor wrap around loggia space. 18x36 porcelain tile, solid granite counter tops, wood floors, solid wood cabinets, crown molding. Pre-wired for surround sound in great room and Pre-wired for speakers in all bedrooms,loggia and den. This exquisite condo faces Old Tampa Bay. Watch beautiful waterfront sunsets every day from your master bedroom, great room, kitchen or nook. As you enter your unit directly from your private elevator you are quickly drawn to the magnificent and expansive views of the waterfront and preserve. Located in the exclusive Westshore Yacht Club this unit allows full use of the Bay Club at WYC which includes a fitness center, 2 swimming pools, full service restaurant and a tiki bar that is adjacent to a 149 slip deep water marina. 2 inside garage parking spaces as well as a large storage unit are also included with this property. This is a Maintenance Free lifestyle at its FINEST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5707 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
