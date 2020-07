Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute as a button, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom/2.5 bath 1 car garage townhome is ready to lease. Enjoy quiet evenings looking over the beautiful pond and fountain. Love the open floor plan. Convenient to Macdill AFB and Downtown Tampa. Owner will consider renting fully furnished too for an additional fee. Call today for your private tour.