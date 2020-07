Amenities

1BR / 1BA - Terrific condo In desirable "Soho - Hyde Park" area of Tampa. Like new with stainless steel appliances, no carpet in living area and includes washer, dryer, 2 parking spaces, swimming pools, fitness center, courtyard and secured entry gate! Perfectly located and just a quick stroll to entertainment, night life and dining! ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING. For more information please contact Vicki Paul at (813)230-0235