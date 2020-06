Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 assigned parking spots at Madison Soho. Could be furnished by request. Unique place with brand new wood floors and fresh paint. The place offers a resort style community pool, picnic grill, two courtyards, and more. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Minutes away from Univerity of Tampa and downtown. Best location in South Tampa.