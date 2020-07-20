4925 Ebensburg Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this sun-drenched, spacious, well maintained 4/2.5/2 pool home on stunning professionally landscaped lakefront lot in Wellington, Tampa Palms. Double glass front doors open to a formal LR/DR with high ceilings, an abundance of natural light & a gorgeous view of the pool, pond & conservation. The kitchen, overlooking the breakfast nook & FR with sliders to pool, yard & pond, has granite counters, newer cabinets, upgraded stainless-steel appliances recently replaced & the laundry closet with upgraded washer & dryer. The oversized MBR features a bay window, walk-in closet & an en-suite bath with volume ceiling, walk-in shower, garden tub & dual sinks with granite counter. Exit the back of the home to a large screened patio with a pool that overlooks the gorgeous view of the large back yard, pond and conservation. There is a small area with a picket fence off the lanai. This home has been superbly maintained with repainted exterior, new roof (2016), new a/c & hot water heater (within last two years), upgraded heavy-duty garage door & gutters. Installed low-E hurricane resistant windows & sliding doors & hurricane shutters added. Kitchen & bathrooms remodeled & light fixtures replaced. Other features include security system, transferrable termite prevention system, sprinklers & drain system installed on both sides of the home. Convenient to USF, downtown Tampa, Wiregrass Mall, the Tampa Premium Outlets, nearby hospital & many restaurants and other shopping in New Tampa/Wesley Chapel.



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.