4925 Ebensburg Dr

Last updated April 18 2019 at 3:52 AM

4925 Ebensburg Drive
Location

4925 Ebensburg Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this sun-drenched, spacious, well maintained 4/2.5/2 pool home on stunning professionally landscaped lakefront lot in Wellington, Tampa Palms. Double glass front doors open to a formal LR/DR with high ceilings, an abundance of natural light & a gorgeous view of the pool, pond & conservation. The kitchen, overlooking the breakfast nook & FR with sliders to pool, yard & pond, has granite counters, newer cabinets, upgraded stainless-steel appliances recently replaced & the laundry closet with upgraded washer & dryer. The oversized MBR features a bay window, walk-in closet & an en-suite bath with volume ceiling, walk-in shower, garden tub & dual sinks with granite counter. Exit the back of the home to a large screened patio with a pool that overlooks the gorgeous view of the large back yard, pond and conservation. There is a small area with a picket fence off the lanai. This home has been superbly maintained with repainted exterior, new roof (2016), new a/c & hot water heater (within last two years), upgraded heavy-duty garage door & gutters. Installed low-E hurricane resistant windows & sliding doors & hurricane shutters added. Kitchen & bathrooms remodeled & light fixtures replaced. Other features include security system, transferrable termite prevention system, sprinklers & drain system installed on both sides of the home. Convenient to USF, downtown Tampa, Wiregrass Mall, the Tampa Premium Outlets, nearby hospital & many restaurants and other shopping in New Tampa/Wesley Chapel.

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Ebensburg Dr have any available units?
4925 Ebensburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Ebensburg Dr have?
Some of 4925 Ebensburg Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Ebensburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Ebensburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Ebensburg Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 Ebensburg Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4925 Ebensburg Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Ebensburg Dr offers parking.
Does 4925 Ebensburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 Ebensburg Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Ebensburg Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4925 Ebensburg Dr has a pool.
Does 4925 Ebensburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 4925 Ebensburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Ebensburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Ebensburg Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
