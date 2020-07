Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Opportunity To Live With In Close Proximity To Bayshore Boulevard. This Spectacular One Level End Unit Condominium Features Two Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms And Garage. Wood Burning Fireplace In Living Room And Eat In Kitchen. Newer Windows, AC, Hot Water Tank And Interior Finishes. Lovely Walk Out Rear Patio With Privacy Fence Completes The Outdoor Space.