All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like
4810 E Busch Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4810 E Busch Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4810 E Busch Blvd

4810 East Busch Boulevard · (813) 519-3399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $795 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This modern 1/1 pet-friendly retreat unit oozes with outdoor amenities. The building's sleek elegance and modern conveniences surround your home inside and out.

When it comes to an ideal living space this open design offers spacious bedrooms and a custom designer kitchen that bling with a rich granite and smooth stainless steel appliances. Your oasis was designed with warm and natural colors to inspire a relaxing retreat atmosphere!!! Inviting and comfortable is your personal walk-out veranda that is great for barbecuing, gardening or relaxing in the Florida fresh sunshine!!!

Call me at (8135193399) if you have any questions

(RLNE5046994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4810 E Busch Blvd have any available units?
4810 E Busch Blvd has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 E Busch Blvd have?
Some of 4810 E Busch Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 E Busch Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4810 E Busch Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 E Busch Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 E Busch Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4810 E Busch Blvd offer parking?
No, 4810 E Busch Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4810 E Busch Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 E Busch Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 E Busch Blvd have a pool?
No, 4810 E Busch Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4810 E Busch Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4810 E Busch Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 E Busch Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 E Busch Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park NorthChannel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole HeightsCarver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-TampaHillsborough Community College