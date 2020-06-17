4810 E Busch Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This modern 1/1 pet-friendly retreat unit oozes with outdoor amenities. The building's sleek elegance and modern conveniences surround your home inside and out.



When it comes to an ideal living space this open design offers spacious bedrooms and a custom designer kitchen that bling with a rich granite and smooth stainless steel appliances. Your oasis was designed with warm and natural colors to inspire a relaxing retreat atmosphere!!! Inviting and comfortable is your personal walk-out veranda that is great for barbecuing, gardening or relaxing in the Florida fresh sunshine!!!



Call me at (8135193399) if you have any questions



(RLNE5046994)