Tampa, FL
4607 W Kensington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4607 W Kensington Ave

4607 W Kensington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4607 W Kensington Ave, Tampa, FL 33629
South Westshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Tampa Gorgeous renovated 3BD/2BA with Fence In Backyard - Location, Location, Location Beautifully completely renovated home in the highly desirable area of South Tampa. As you walk in to the over-sized foyer, you'll fall in love with the split floor plan. The dining room/den, guest rooms and updated, modernized guest bathroom are to the front, east side of the home. This lovely home has lots of features including updated kitchen, bathrooms, floors, doors, HVAC, freshly painted interior, freshly painted exterior, and a new roof. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinets, cook-top, in wall oven, in wall microwave, beautiful tiger stripe granite counter tops and a huge breakfast bar. The living area overlooks a huge fenced yard with a shed for storage. Rounding out the amenities of this property is a conveniently located inside laundry/utility room. Manicured landscaping the list goes on! The home is conveniently located near Westshore and Gandy Blvd for easy commuting. . Schedule a showing today on line or call to schedule! This wont last!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4698068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 W Kensington Ave have any available units?
4607 W Kensington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 W Kensington Ave have?
Some of 4607 W Kensington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 W Kensington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4607 W Kensington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 W Kensington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 W Kensington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4607 W Kensington Ave offer parking?
No, 4607 W Kensington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4607 W Kensington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 W Kensington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 W Kensington Ave have a pool?
No, 4607 W Kensington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4607 W Kensington Ave have accessible units?
No, 4607 W Kensington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 W Kensington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 W Kensington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
