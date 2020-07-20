4607 W Kensington Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Tampa Gorgeous renovated 3BD/2BA with Fence In Backyard - Location, Location, Location Beautifully completely renovated home in the highly desirable area of South Tampa. As you walk in to the over-sized foyer, you'll fall in love with the split floor plan. The dining room/den, guest rooms and updated, modernized guest bathroom are to the front, east side of the home. This lovely home has lots of features including updated kitchen, bathrooms, floors, doors, HVAC, freshly painted interior, freshly painted exterior, and a new roof. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinets, cook-top, in wall oven, in wall microwave, beautiful tiger stripe granite counter tops and a huge breakfast bar. The living area overlooks a huge fenced yard with a shed for storage. Rounding out the amenities of this property is a conveniently located inside laundry/utility room. Manicured landscaping the list goes on! The home is conveniently located near Westshore and Gandy Blvd for easy commuting. . Schedule a showing today on line or call to schedule! This wont last!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE4698068)