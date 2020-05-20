All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4604 W FIG STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4604 W FIG STREET
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:12 AM

4604 W FIG STREET

4604 W Fig St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4604 W Fig St, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Absolutely stunning town home with a 2 car garage! This spacious 2 bd, 2 1/2 bath home has brand new, gorgeous wood floors throughout, all granite counters and stainless appliances. The living space is open to the dining area that's graced with wanes coating. The kitchen has 42" crowned cabinets, includes an appliance garage and opens to the dining area over a breakfast bar. There is a half bath, a finished storage/pantry space under the stairs, a coat closet, garage access from the hall way and sliders leading to a private, fenced outdoor space with a large pavered patio and pergola. The bedrooms are up stairs, have full, in-suite baths and are split by a large open bonus/ office / study / work out area and laundry room. The master bedroom is enormous and offers 2 walk in closets with custom shelving. The master bath has a double, granite vanity, garden tub and a separate, spacious, glassed in shower. There is a wonderful foyer /sitting area just outside the master bedroom door that opens to a covered balcony over looking the shady front yard. The second bedroom has it's own full bath with granite and a walk in shower with glass doors. The 8 x 6 bonus area adds to the spaciousness of this home. You'll love the rapidly developing Westshore area. Located adjacent to the Westshore Mall, AMC theater and a new Publix grocery store opening in just a few months. The many restaurants within blocks include, Starbucks, Seasons 52, Chipotle, Panera, Waffle House, Fresh Kitchen and much, much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 W FIG STREET have any available units?
4604 W FIG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 W FIG STREET have?
Some of 4604 W FIG STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 W FIG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4604 W FIG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 W FIG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4604 W FIG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4604 W FIG STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4604 W FIG STREET offers parking.
Does 4604 W FIG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4604 W FIG STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 W FIG STREET have a pool?
No, 4604 W FIG STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4604 W FIG STREET have accessible units?
No, 4604 W FIG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 W FIG STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 W FIG STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College