4604 W FIG STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Absolutely stunning town home with a 2 car garage! This spacious 2 bd, 2 1/2 bath home has brand new, gorgeous wood floors throughout, all granite counters and stainless appliances. The living space is open to the dining area that's graced with wanes coating. The kitchen has 42" crowned cabinets, includes an appliance garage and opens to the dining area over a breakfast bar. There is a half bath, a finished storage/pantry space under the stairs, a coat closet, garage access from the hall way and sliders leading to a private, fenced outdoor space with a large pavered patio and pergola. The bedrooms are up stairs, have full, in-suite baths and are split by a large open bonus/ office / study / work out area and laundry room. The master bedroom is enormous and offers 2 walk in closets with custom shelving. The master bath has a double, granite vanity, garden tub and a separate, spacious, glassed in shower. There is a wonderful foyer /sitting area just outside the master bedroom door that opens to a covered balcony over looking the shady front yard. The second bedroom has it's own full bath with granite and a walk in shower with glass doors. The 8 x 6 bonus area adds to the spaciousness of this home. You'll love the rapidly developing Westshore area. Located adjacent to the Westshore Mall, AMC theater and a new Publix grocery store opening in just a few months. The many restaurants within blocks include, Starbucks, Seasons 52, Chipotle, Panera, Waffle House, Fresh Kitchen and much, much more!