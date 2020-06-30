4405 N 17TH STREET

Amenities

Ready to move in today, single family home under $900 in Tampa! Pets are WELCOME! This. Will. Not. Last! Cutest 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home! With a huge fenced in lot (51' x 123') for your furry friends and all the entertaining! Washer dryer hookups available. Option to lease a W/D if you do not have your own, please inquire. All pets are welcome, management approval required. This home is not a duplex! For everyone who enjoys their privacy and their own private, fenced in yard! Central location, close to all major roads, schools, hospitals and shopping centers. Short term lease options are available please inquire. To move in: 1st month's rent and deposit is required. It has it's own separate water and electric meters, tenant pays for all utilities. Must submit a signed rental application with app fee, with a copy of a valid ID and recent pay stubs to be approved. Property is NOT section 8 approved at this time.