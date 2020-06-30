All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4405 N 17TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4405 N 17TH STREET
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

4405 N 17TH STREET

4405 North 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4405 North 17th Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Ready to move in today, single family home under $900 in Tampa! Pets are WELCOME! This. Will. Not. Last! Cutest 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home! With a huge fenced in lot (51' x 123') for your furry friends and all the entertaining! Washer dryer hookups available. Option to lease a W/D if you do not have your own, please inquire. All pets are welcome, management approval required. This home is not a duplex! For everyone who enjoys their privacy and their own private, fenced in yard! Central location, close to all major roads, schools, hospitals and shopping centers. Short term lease options are available please inquire. To move in: 1st month's rent and deposit is required. It has it's own separate water and electric meters, tenant pays for all utilities. Must submit a signed rental application with app fee, with a copy of a valid ID and recent pay stubs to be approved. Property is NOT section 8 approved at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 N 17TH STREET have any available units?
4405 N 17TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 N 17TH STREET have?
Some of 4405 N 17TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 N 17TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4405 N 17TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 N 17TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 N 17TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4405 N 17TH STREET offer parking?
No, 4405 N 17TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4405 N 17TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 N 17TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 N 17TH STREET have a pool?
No, 4405 N 17TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4405 N 17TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4405 N 17TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 N 17TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 N 17TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College