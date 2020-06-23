All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4308 W North A St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4308 W North A St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4308 W North A St

4308 West North a Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4308 West North a Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
4308 W North A St Available 08/30/19 Westshore Palms Single Family home in the H.B Plant High School District! - Located in the H.B Plant High School District, talk about an affordable 3 bedroom home! Complete with a renovated kitchen, brand new flooring, updated interior paint, separate dining area, and an optional hot tub, this home is an absolute steal! This home is conveniently located near many local restaurants and businesses. It is currently tenant occupied so please call to schedule showings.

(RLNE3340055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 W North A St have any available units?
4308 W North A St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4308 W North A St currently offering any rent specials?
4308 W North A St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 W North A St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 W North A St is pet friendly.
Does 4308 W North A St offer parking?
No, 4308 W North A St does not offer parking.
Does 4308 W North A St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 W North A St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 W North A St have a pool?
No, 4308 W North A St does not have a pool.
Does 4308 W North A St have accessible units?
No, 4308 W North A St does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 W North A St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 W North A St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 W North A St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 W North A St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College