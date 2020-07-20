All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4305 W ZELAR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4305 W ZELAR STREET
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:24 PM

4305 W ZELAR STREET

4305 West Zelar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4305 West Zelar Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Culbreath Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Location in Plant HS district! This spacious pool home features open floor plan with tile thru out. Master bedroom is complete with cozy fireplace and double entrance bathroom with dual sinks. Kitchen features newer cabinets and subway tile back splash. Spacious laundry room with clothes racks. Relax or enjoy a cook out in your private fenced in backyard with patio area and pool. Easy parking with your one car garage. GREAT LOCATION!! This home is conveniently located to shopping malls, fine dining, sport venues, entertainment, MacDill AF base, airports and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 W ZELAR STREET have any available units?
4305 W ZELAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 W ZELAR STREET have?
Some of 4305 W ZELAR STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 W ZELAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4305 W ZELAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 W ZELAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4305 W ZELAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4305 W ZELAR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4305 W ZELAR STREET offers parking.
Does 4305 W ZELAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 W ZELAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 W ZELAR STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4305 W ZELAR STREET has a pool.
Does 4305 W ZELAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 4305 W ZELAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 W ZELAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 W ZELAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College