4305 W ZELAR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great Location in Plant HS district! This spacious pool home features open floor plan with tile thru out. Master bedroom is complete with cozy fireplace and double entrance bathroom with dual sinks. Kitchen features newer cabinets and subway tile back splash. Spacious laundry room with clothes racks. Relax or enjoy a cook out in your private fenced in backyard with patio area and pool. Easy parking with your one car garage. GREAT LOCATION!! This home is conveniently located to shopping malls, fine dining, sport venues, entertainment, MacDill AF base, airports and more.