4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY

Available now! Fantastic location in South Tampa, convenient to everything! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, third floor unit with a screened balcony is located in the gated Grand Key Condo Community. The unit features a beautifully designed kitchen, open living room/dining room, brand new carpet, walk in master closet, in unit washer/dryer, screened in balcony with storage, and many other beautiful features. The resort style community features a beautiful pool and work out facility! Call today to schedule a tour!