All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:13 AM

4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY

4207 Dale Mabry Highway · (813) 614-6959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4207 Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6306 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available now! Fantastic location in South Tampa, convenient to everything! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, third floor unit with a screened balcony is located in the gated Grand Key Condo Community. The unit features a beautifully designed kitchen, open living room/dining room, brand new carpet, walk in master closet, in unit washer/dryer, screened in balcony with storage, and many other beautiful features. The resort style community features a beautiful pool and work out facility! Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have any available units?
4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have?
Some of 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have a pool?
Yes, 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY has a pool.
Does 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4207 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity